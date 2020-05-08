Previous
Fire Pumpkin? by kimmer50
Photo 1872

Fire Pumpkin?

My entry for the 52-week challenge "Fire". I was playing around with a candle, shooting down, long exposure, and moving the camera freehand. I liked this one for looking a bit like a Halloween pumpkin.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
