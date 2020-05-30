Sign up
Photo 1893
Surprise!
I found this beautiful poppy at the back of the garden under some weeds a couple of weeks ago. It finally flowered and it's gorgeous. It's the first time I've seen it since we bought the house eight years ago! New surprises continue to pop up.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2258
photos
19
followers
27
following
Tags
flower
,
poppy
