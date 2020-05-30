Previous
Surprise! by kimmer50
Surprise!

I found this beautiful poppy at the back of the garden under some weeds a couple of weeks ago. It finally flowered and it's gorgeous. It's the first time I've seen it since we bought the house eight years ago! New surprises continue to pop up.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
