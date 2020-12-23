Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2100
Christmas Baking
Some reindeer shortbread using my mother-in-law's recipe, peanut butter fudge using my Mom's recipe, and gingerbread using my recipe.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
2466
photos
21
followers
29
following
575% complete
View this month »
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
23rd December 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookies
,
baking
,
gingerbread
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close