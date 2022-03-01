Previous
New Plant by kimmer50
Photo 2516

New Plant

I bought a venus fly trap plant for my grandson. He had seen pictures and thought it was life-sized so I wanted to reassure him he was safe!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Monica
Cool!
March 2nd, 2022  
