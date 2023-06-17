Previous
Glowstick Fun by kimmer50
Photo 2956

Glowstick Fun

My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "painting with light". I gave each of my grandsons a glowstick and did a 4-second exposure while the two of them had a swordfight.
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Kim Capson

