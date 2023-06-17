Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
Glowstick Fun
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "painting with light". I gave each of my grandsons a glowstick and did a 4-second exposure while the two of them had a swordfight.
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
3326
photos
18
followers
33
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
9th June 2023 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close