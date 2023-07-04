Previous
Hiding in Plain Sight by kimmer50
Hiding in Plain Sight

This little Anna's hummingbird was almost invisible in all the flowers until he turned his head and his feathers lit up. I've cropped this from the original to show him in all his beauty.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
