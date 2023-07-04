Sign up
Previous
Photo 2973
Hiding in Plain Sight
This little Anna's hummingbird was almost invisible in all the flowers until he turned his head and his feathers lit up. I've cropped this from the original to show him in all his beauty.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
