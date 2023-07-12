Previous
Lots of Apples by kimmer50
Photo 2981

Lots of Apples

Last year the apple blossoms appeared before the bees so we had almost no apples. This year the timing was right so there are plenty of apples.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
