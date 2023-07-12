Sign up
Photo 2981
Lots of Apples
Last year the apple blossoms appeared before the bees so we had almost no apples. This year the timing was right so there are plenty of apples.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
3346
photos
18
followers
33
following
816% complete
