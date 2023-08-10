Previous
New Plane on Display by kimmer50
Photo 3010

New Plane on Display

We took our grandson to the BC Aviation Museum today. This is their latest acquisition, the CF-104 Starfighter.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise