Previous
Totem at the Legislature by kimmer50
Photo 3019

Totem at the Legislature

We wandered around downtown and saw this wonderdul totem at the legislature.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise