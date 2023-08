Barbie Movie!

I went to see the Barbie movie with friends and it was hilarious! This is a shot from the beginning of the movie. It opens with little girls playing with dolls, but before Barbie those dolls involved playing at being mothers...feeding the dolls and changing their diapers...washing and ironing clothes...making meals...so much WORK! Then along came Barbie and playing with dolls became play, not work! Lots of great social commentary among the fun in this movie.