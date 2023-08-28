Previous
Patterns by kimmer50
Photo 3028

Patterns

We're on our way to the east coast of Canada to visit family. For this week's 52 week challenge "Patterns" I chose this, the base of our hotel bedside table and its reflection on the red tabletop.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise