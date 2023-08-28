Sign up
Photo 3028
Patterns
We're on our way to the east coast of Canada to visit family. For this week's 52 week challenge "Patterns" I chose this, the base of our hotel bedside table and its reflection on the red tabletop.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
3393
photos
18
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
28th August 2023 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w35
