Fishermen's Monument by kimmer50
Photo 3030

Fishermen's Monument

A beautiful memorial to fishermen in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia. The sculptor began this at age 70 and carved it into one of the many, many giant rocky outcroppings that cover this area.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up.
