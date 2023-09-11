Previous
Next
Height Difference! by kimmer50
Photo 3042

Height Difference!

Our dragon boat paddles are all hanging from the same rack and they are vastly different in length. Clearly we have huge differences in our height!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise