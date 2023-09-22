Sign up
Previous
Photo 3052
Orca Mom and Baby
We had a night downtown to see a magician's show. This orca mom and baby riding a grassy wave, made from plants, is always a highlight.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
3417
photos
18
followers
33
following
836% complete
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:41pm
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 23rd, 2023
