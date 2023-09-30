Previous
Water Fun! by kimmer50
Water Fun!

I was wandering around Fisherman's Wharf again today. There was a painted fish reflecting on the water, along with the stripes from the building. But as I looked closer I noticed two red crabs basking on the rocks under the water!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
