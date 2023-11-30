Previous
Fish Against the Dark by kimmer50
I liked the way the fish stood out so well against the darkness of the fireplace. I got this beautiful art on a visit to one of the smaller islands here off Vancouver Island. So many great craftspeople!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
