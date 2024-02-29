Previous
Jellyfish! by kimmer50
Photo 3209

Jellyfish!

Another picture from our trip to Heron Island. We snorkeled through a massive school of various types of jellyfish. None were the stinging kind apparently but it was pretty amazing to see so many types at once.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Amazing capture and very brave Kim, I always swam in a stinger suit in the Barrier Reff area not a pretty sight but it did work:)
March 3rd, 2024  
