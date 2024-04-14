Sign up
Photo 3250
Table Centrepiece?
We went to an "Open Ship" event today to see the three ships that tour the Great Bear Rainforest to see the Spirit Bear. The tables had some unusual centrepieces!
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
14th April 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
