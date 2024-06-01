Previous
Another Bee by kimmer50
Photo 3298

Another Bee

So many bees! This is a different type from the one I posted a few days ago. They love the chive flowers.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Brilliant!
June 2nd, 2024  
