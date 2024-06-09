Previous
Lights on at the Lighthouse by kimmer50
Photo 3306

Lights on at the Lighthouse

My grandsons had fun turning on all the various light examples in the lighthouse.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise