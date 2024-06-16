Previous
Cloud Cover by kimmer50
Photo 3313

Cloud Cover

Front upper deck seat on the ferry into Seattle today. What a cloud cover! Just a horizontal sliver of blue sky as we headed into port.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise