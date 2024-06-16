Sign up
Photo 3313
Cloud Cover
Front upper deck seat on the ferry into Seattle today. What a cloud cover! Just a horizontal sliver of blue sky as we headed into port.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3678
photos
17
followers
31
following
