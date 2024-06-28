Previous
Hidden Hummingbbird by kimmer50
Photo 3325

Hidden Hummingbbird

The little Anna's hummingbirds in the back yard are hidden when they fly in front of the hedge. The newer fledglings check out the roses first but there doesn't seem to be much nectar in the roses.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise