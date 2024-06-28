Sign up
Previous
Photo 3325
Hidden Hummingbbird
The little Anna's hummingbirds in the back yard are hidden when they fly in front of the hedge. The newer fledglings check out the roses first but there doesn't seem to be much nectar in the roses.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th June 2024 5:22pm
