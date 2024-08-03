Previous
Accidental Muzzle by kimmer50
Photo 3361

Accidental Muzzle

This hummingbird was all over the beebalm tonight and as it backed away one of the blossoms stayed on its bill. I got this one shot, with bokeh in the background.
52 week challenge "Bokeh".
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50

