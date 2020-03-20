Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 863
Link in a Chain
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1279
photos
60
followers
64
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Latest from all albums
859
414
860
861
862
863
864
865
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th March 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
macro
,
rust
,
metal
Dianne
This is very cool and beautifully composed.
March 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close