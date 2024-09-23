Sign up
Photo 518
Two Woodland Blooms
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
2
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd September 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
woodland
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
September 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and colours.
September 28th, 2024
