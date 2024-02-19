Sign up
Photo 516
Study of a Leaf
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
1
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1732
photos
75
followers
59
following
141% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th February 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
macro
,
mono
Mags
ace
I like the silvery tones.
February 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely b&w
February 20th, 2024
