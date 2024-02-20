Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1216
Study of a Leaf
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1732
photos
75
followers
59
following
333% complete
View this month »
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Latest from all albums
1213
513
514
1214
515
1215
516
1216
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th February 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaf
,
macro
,
mono
Mags
ace
Lovely curl!
February 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice minimalist image
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close