Photo 1218
Solitude
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Canon EOS 70D
21st February 2024 10:10am
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
bokeh
,
pansy
,
minimalism.
amyK
ace
Excellent light and bokeh
February 27th, 2024
