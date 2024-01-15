Previous
Oil on Water 1 by kipper1951
Photo 510

Oil on Water 1

15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love all the sizes and colours.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise