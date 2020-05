The Pep Ventosa technique. I found this very intriguing. Love the outcome of his work. In some cases his final image may have any number of shots from 10 to a 100. Post processing can be time intensive but the satisfaction when the final image is seen is worth the effort.This is my first attempt (this one is one of a number of trials). Have got the bug so will keep practicing. Check out https://wwwpepventosa.com to see some of his images.