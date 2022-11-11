Sign up
Photo 1126
Bubbles
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1606
photos
86
followers
66
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th November 2022 12:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
blue
abstract
bubbles
Diana
ace
Ooh, I love this one! Fabulous shapes and tones.
November 14th, 2022
