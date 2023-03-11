Previous
Eye on the Pitcher by kipper1951
Photo 1153

Eye on the Pitcher

My youngest Grandson taking his turn to bat at a Softball game.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Chris

@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking very intent on hitting that ball too! =)
March 19th, 2023  
