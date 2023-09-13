Sign up
Photo 1175
Not quite Saffron
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Chris
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th September 2023 1:03pm
Tags
nature
flowers
macro
orange
crocus
365 Project
