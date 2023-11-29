Previous
Rose in a Vase by kipper1951
Photo 1200

Rose in a Vase

29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Stunning with that black! And love the detail of those water droplets.
December 1st, 2023  
amyK ace
Beautiful minimalist image
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise