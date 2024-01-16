Sign up
Photo 1208
Woollen Abstract
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th January 2024 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
macro
,
abstract
,
wool
Mags
ace
Lovely blue fluff!
January 18th, 2024
amyK
ace
Makes an intriguing abstract
January 18th, 2024
