A cold winters day. by kitkat365
11 / 365

A cold winters day.

The flooded gate the dog wouldn’t risk!
So I came to a standstill and took this pic!
I came here so we could admire the sea.
I ended up having to carry poppy!

P.S. Everyone needs a little help once in a while even our furry friends. I took a lot of pictures today but this is a funny memory to me. We ended up making it safely to the sea :)
