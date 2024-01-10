Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
A cold winters day.
The flooded gate the dog wouldn’t risk!
So I came to a standstill and took this pic!
I came here so we could admire the sea.
I ended up having to carry poppy!
P.S. Everyone needs a little help once in a while even our furry friends. I took a lot of pictures today but this is a funny memory to me. We ended up making it safely to the sea :)
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
0
0
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
11
photos
10
followers
14
following
3% complete
View this month »
