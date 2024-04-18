Previous
Colours and Clouds by kitkat365
96 / 365

Colours and Clouds

Yellow Meadows, Blue skies and fresh green grass is a happy spring :-)
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice and cheerful
April 18th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Stunning colors here
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
