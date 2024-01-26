Previous
The power of light! by kitkat365
27 / 365

The power of light!

Now the storm is over the sun is out 🌞
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
7% complete

Zilli
Wow!
January 26th, 2024  
