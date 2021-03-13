Sign up
Photo 3258
Racing at Red
Another lovely day for training, this time GS.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3631
photos
81
followers
41
following
892% complete
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
13th March 2021 11:24am
