Photo 3520
After the Graduation Ceremony
Our eldest has Graduated High School! He's worked so hard, with a busy, competitive swimming schedule as well as performing well academically. Off to University in the fall! Where did time go?!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Lesley Chisholm
@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
julia
ace
Congratulations .. and looking very smart R..
June 12th, 2024
