Photo 3264
Looking down the valley
Glad I made it out of the house today! The sunshine, views and company made it all worthwhile.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
0
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3637
photos
82
followers
41
following
894% complete
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
23rd March 2021 12:32pm
