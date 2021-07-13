Sign up
Photo 3292
An evening paddle
Took a little picnic up to the lake. It was a beautiful evening and the smoky sky provided some lovely light.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
0
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
13th July 2021 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
