Photo 3305
Zuckerberg House on Zuckerberg Island
Another photo from my walk yesterday
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3678
photos
78
followers
41
following
View this month »
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
9th August 2021 8:39am
bkb in the city
Very nice to see
August 13th, 2021
