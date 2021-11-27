Sign up
Photo 3363
My boy
It's been so long since I picked up the camera, and the kids don't really want me photographing them anymore. But he let me today!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
3
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3736
photos
80
followers
42
following
921% complete
View this month »
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
Carole G
ace
Love the snow in this shot. I notice he didn't take his ear but out! LOL
November 28th, 2021
Adi
ace
oh my goodness, he is so big
November 28th, 2021
kali
ace
such a handsome guy
November 28th, 2021
