My boy by kiwichick
Photo 3363

My boy

It's been so long since I picked up the camera, and the kids don't really want me photographing them anymore. But he let me today!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
921% complete

Carole G ace
Love the snow in this shot. I notice he didn't take his ear but out! LOL
November 28th, 2021  
Adi ace
oh my goodness, he is so big
November 28th, 2021  
kali ace
such a handsome guy
November 28th, 2021  
