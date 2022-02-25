Previous
Next
Home schooling by kiwichick
Photo 3377

Home schooling

This year he's working online. The flexibility is great, although the motivation can lag at times.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina
Great portrait - so many pros and cons to working from home :)
February 26th, 2022  
julia ace
Wow looking very grown up from the last time we saw you.. guess the ski field is very tempting..
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise