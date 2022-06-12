Sign up
Photo 3399
Hanging out by the lake
My daughters class went on an end of year camping trip. The weather was a mix of heavy rain and sunshine, but they had a fun time none the less!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
