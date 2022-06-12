Previous
Hanging out by the lake by kiwichick
Photo 3399

Hanging out by the lake

My daughters class went on an end of year camping trip. The weather was a mix of heavy rain and sunshine, but they had a fun time none the less!
12th June 2022

Lesley Chisholm

