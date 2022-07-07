Previous
The Strawberry thief by kiwichick
Photo 3410

The Strawberry thief

Lucky I picked so many of them yesterday, they were sweet and yummy! After a couple of photos I did chase him away.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 10th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
