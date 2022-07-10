Previous
Next
Outdoor swim meets by kiwichick
Photo 3412

Outdoor swim meets

Diving back into swim meets this summer has been great. My son is in the blue bathers second from the right.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
All those long arms and long legs! What a great action shot.
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise