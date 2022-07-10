Sign up
Photo 3412
Outdoor swim meets
Diving back into swim meets this summer has been great. My son is in the blue bathers second from the right.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3785
photos
72
followers
38
following
934% complete
View this month »
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Dianne
All those long arms and long legs! What a great action shot.
July 12th, 2022
