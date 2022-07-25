Sign up
Photo 3417
Cooking sausages
We had a little backyard campfire and the boys slept in our tent on the lawn. These boys are a hoot!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
0
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
