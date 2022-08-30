Sign up
Photo 3422
Sunset at the Lake
The boys and I had a quick overnight camping trip before school went back. We packed in the activities and tried out a new camping site. It was so fun, I wish we'd done more trip like that!
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3797
photos
72
followers
38
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
30th August 2022 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Looks a beautiful evening.. lovely photo.
September 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
